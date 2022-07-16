Odisha: 6 tribals die of diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water from stream

Six persons died of diarrhoea and 12 persons were admitted to hospitals in Kashipur block of Odisha’s Rayagada district after allegedly drinking contaminated water from streams.

Rayagada district collector Swadha Dev Singh said six people died in Jhariasahi village under Kashipur block in last 2-3 days while 12 others have been admitted to hospitals after they showed diarrhoea-like symptoms.

“The villagers most likely drank water from dirty streams near their homes. But we are yet to find out the exact cause of their death. We are sending medical teams to the area,” said the district collector.

The disease has reportedly spread to Tikiri, Gobarighati, Jalakura, Dudukabahal, Badamaribhata, Kakudipadar and Routghati villages in the Kashipur block of the district.

Locals complained that a few of the deceased were not getting rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme or state food security scheme for the last few years after they lost their documents.

Officials said Kashipur sees outbreak of diarrhoea in July and August as people usually go to their paddy fields for farming and drink water from the river, chua, nala, streams, etc. in the field, which are infected with cholera bacteria. The outbreak is mostly confined to the Dalit and tribal population who are socially backward, mostly illiterate and poor.

In 2007, 70 persons in Kashpiur died of diarrhoea while 30 people died in 2010 after drinking contaminated water.

Officials said the infected patients could have been saved had there been a doctor at the local primary health centre. Though a doctor was recently posted there, he has not joined.