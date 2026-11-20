During the meeting, it was decided that legislators should assist people to overcome the adverse impact of Cyclone Akvan, she said.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting, following which Padhy announced the adjournment.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Friday adjourned the proceedings of the House till November 23 morning due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near Gopalpur during the day.

What relief measures did Odisha take as Cyclone Akvan brought heavy rain?

What relief measures did Odisha take as Cyclone Akvan brought heavy rain?

When were Odisha Assembly proceedings due to resume after the adjournment?

When were Odisha Assembly proceedings due to resume after the adjournment?

Why was the Odisha Assembly adjourned during Cyclone Akvan?

Why was the Odisha Assembly adjourned during Cyclone Akvan?

"The House will remain adjourned for two days and proceedings will resume from 10.30 am on November 23," the Speaker said.

"The members of the opposition and the ruling party agreed that the House needs to be adjourned for the remaining hours of Friday and on Saturday. Sunday is a holiday. Therefore, the MLAs will get two days to visit their constituencies," she said.

Also Read | Cyclone Akvan crosses Odisha coast near Gopalpur, brings heavy rain

As soon as the Question Hour commenced at 10.30 am on Friday, the members of the BJD and the Congress trooped into the well of the House, holding placards, and shouted anti-government slogans.

The BJD MLAs demanded the suspension of all business of the House and a discussion on the cyclone and flood relief operations.

They alleged that the state government had failed to effectively deal with the disasters.

The Congress members, on the other hand, raised slogans regarding the Kotia border dispute with Andhra Pradesh and demanded an immediate discussion on the issue in the Assembly.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker first adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am.

As the members reassembled, Padhy announced the adjournment till Monday morning.