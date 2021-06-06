Odisha BJP leader thrashed to death in a road rage case

A 48-year old BJP leader was allegedly thrashed to death in a case of road rage in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night.

Ranjit Pradhan, Balasore district in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, was driving to his in-laws’ house at Nuasahi village when drawn into an altercation with three young men riding motorcycles near Kusumpur Chhak under Kaptipada police station area.

“The three youths had an altercation with Pradhan over alleged lack of space to pass, following which they dragged him out of the car and punched him, leaving the victim critically injured. He was rushed to the Udala sub-divisional hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctor,” said officer-in-charge of Kaptipada police station, Sanjay Pradhan. The three accused were later arrested and charged with murder.

The police officer said the three accused were well-built and quickly overpowered Pradhan and rained blows on him. “The constant thrashing led to internal bleeding in his head, chest and other internal organs as per the post-mortem report,” the police officer said.

Pradhan’s father-in-law Prafulla Patra said the incident took place some metres away from his house. “Three youths on two motorcycles asked him to give way to cross. Though he (Ranjit) gave them space to pass through, they hurled abuses at him. Later, they dragged him out of his car and attacked him,” he alleged.