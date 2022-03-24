Odisha civic polls amid tight security after delay of over 3 years

After a delay of more than three years because of court cases and the Covid-19 pandemic, elections are being held in 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha on Thursday amid tight security. A total of 205 platoons, one comprising 20 personnel, of police have been deployed for the polling which will continue till 5pm.

In the three municipal corporations -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur -- total 168 wards are going to the polls and 1,407 booths have been set up. Around 40.55 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise and as many as 6,411 candidates are in the fray, State Election Commissioner AP Padhi said.

The district authorities and police have been keeping strict vigil, he said, appealing to the people to cast their votes without any fear.

Security arrangements have also been made in the strong rooms with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of EVMs, police said.

Two EVMs will be used in each booth -- one to elect mayor/chairperson and another to elect corporators and councillors. For the first time in the urban polls, there will be a NOTA option for voters.

The mayors and chairpersons this time will be directly elected by the voters, following amendments in the municipal laws.

The polls were delayed after a PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court in 2018 alleging that the reservation of seats for SC, ST and OBC was more than 50 per cent in the 2012 panchayat elections, 2013 civic polls and the 2017 panchayat elections, a violation of the 2010 SC order. The HC in 2018 asked the government not to exceed 50 per cent reservation of seats for the SC, ST and OBC in the non-scheduled areas.

(With PTI inputs)

