Pension benefits for 400k additional people in Odisha: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said an additional 400,000 people have been added under the Madhu Babu Pension scheme and will receive the benefits from Tuesday.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik says more than 400,000 people have been included under the Madhu Babu Pension scheme. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patnaik also said Odisha’s economy has grown stronger and the state has transformed through major positive changes in education, healthcare, tourism and infrastructure among other fields.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar when he made the remarks.

“An additional 400,000 beneficiaries have been included in the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. They will receive their pension under the scheme from today,” he said.

According to the Odisha government’s website, the state government in 2008 had merged two old schemes – Revised Old Age Pension Rules, 1989 and Et Disability Pension Rules, 1985 – and introduced the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana Rules, 2008.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries up to 79 years of age are eligible for a monthly pension of ₹500 while those beyond 80 years are eligible for ₹700 per month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, beneficiaries with 50-59% disability are entitled to a monthly pension of ₹500 and those with 60% and above are entitled to ₹700 per month.

Similarly, beneficiaries with 60% and above disability, and above 80 years of age, are eligible for a monthly pension of ₹900. While there were 2,850,000 beneficiaries, the latest inclusion takes the overall number to 3,275,000.

Patnaik said financial inclusion is essential for empowering the citizens.

The state government has decided to open bank branches in 4,373 gram panchayats, he said, adding that senior citizens, mothers and the specially abled will benefit the most from the development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON