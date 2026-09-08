Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi left for a three-day visit to the UAE on Tuesday to hold roadshows in the West Asian country to attract investors to the state, officials said.

Odisha CM leaves for UAE, to hold investment roadshows in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

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Before leaving Bhubaneswar, Majhi said the state government's vision is to make Odisha the "first choice for investors".

During the three-day visit, the chief minister will take investment-related initiatives to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with a series of high-level government engagements, investor meetings, business interactions and diaspora outreach, an official said.

"Our vision is clear: to make Odisha the first choice for investors seeking opportunity, stability and sustainable growth. Today, we take this message to the UAE and strengthen our engagement with global investors and industry leaders," Majhi said in a post on X.

He left for New Delhi, from where he will take a flight to Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi.

The chief minister said that Odisha is emerging as a "preferred destination for global investment".

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{{^usCountry}} "With a strong focus on #EoDB , investor confidence, enabling policies and faster project execution, we are creating an ecosystem where businesses can invest, grow and thrive," Majhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With a strong focus on #EoDB , investor confidence, enabling policies and faster project execution, we are creating an ecosystem where businesses can invest, grow and thrive," Majhi said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister's UAE visit will begin in Abu Dhabi, where he will engage with leading institutions and investors, the official said.

"The programme includes a roundtable with IHC , one of the world's largest investment firms and the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, signing of Memoranda of Cooperation , and meetings with the UAE Minister of Investment and sovereign investment funds," he said.

The Odisha government delegation, according to the schedule, will then move to Dubai, where the chief minister will hold a series of one-to-one meetings with industry leaders and prospective investors.

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"On September 11, Majhi will participate in the Odisha Investors Meet in Dubai and interact with the Odia diaspora, further strengthening Odisha's engagement with its global community," an official at the CMO said.

The UAE outreach aims to showcase Odisha's investment-ready ecosystem, industrial strengths, emerging sectors, and growth opportunities to the business community and global investors there, he said.

The visit will provide a platform to deepen investment, trade and industrial partnerships between Odisha and the United Arab Emirates , the officials said.

The chief minister will leave the UAE on September 12, concluding the international investment outreach.

Majhi's delegation comprises state Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and other senior officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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