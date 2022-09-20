Odisha college student thrashed by brother for not studying hard. He dies: Police

BHUBANESWAR: A college student in Bhubaneswar was allegedly thrashed to death by his elder brother for neglecting his studies and leading a ‘lavish lifestyle’, police in Bhubaneswar said on Tuesday.

Police identified the college student as Rajmohan Senapati, 21, a native of Nayagarh district. He was simultaneously pursuing his graduation in Bachelor of Science (Zoology) and Bachelor in Education course. His brother Biswamohan, 24, thought that Rajmohan didn’t focus enough on studies and was wasting the family’s hard-earned money.

“On Monday, Biswamohan reprimanded Rajmohan for not paying attention to his studies and his extravagant lifestyle. When Rajmohan did not listen, an enraged Biswamohan picked up an iron pipe and beat him up, leaving him seriously injured. Rajmohan was later taken to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where doctors declared him dead,” said Nayapalli police station inspector-in-charge Biswaranjan Sahoo.

The brothers were staying separately in Bhubaneswar.

Biswamohan was arrested on Tuesday after police got to know about the incident and booked under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

He had recently completed his master’s in business administration (MBA) and cleared the written test of a bank entrance exam.