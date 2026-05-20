Odisha couple set ablaze in sleep; revenge angle under probe

A couple was battling for their lives with nearly 70% burns after unidentified attackers allegedly broke into their home and set them on fire while they were asleep at Chakrada in Odisha’s Balasore district late Tuesday night in an attack police suspect may have stemmed from enmity.

Police said a petrol bottle and a mobile phone were recovered from the scene. (Shutterstock)

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Police said Bijay Behera and his wife, Aarti Behera, were sleeping when the attackers poured petrol on them before setting them afire. The attack triggered panic in the neighbourhood as the couple screamed for help from inside the burning house. Neighbours rushed to the spot, broke down the door to rescue the couple, and rushed them to a local health centre and later to the district hospital in Balasore. The couple was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar, where both remained in a critical condition.

Police said a petrol bottle, a mobile phone, and other material were recovered from the scene and were being examined as part of the investigation.

Additional superintendent Manas De was among the top police officers who visited Chakrada and inspected the crime scene.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple’s family said the attack may have been an act of revenge linked to a dispute involving the couple’s son, Papu, who was in a relationship with a woman and eloped a few months ago. Relatives suspect members of the woman’s family may have been behind the attack, though police have not confirmed the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple’s family said the attack may have been an act of revenge linked to a dispute involving the couple’s son, Papu, who was in a relationship with a woman and eloped a few months ago. Relatives suspect members of the woman’s family may have been behind the attack, though police have not confirmed the claim. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said all angles, including previous rivalry and personal enmity, are being examined. No arrests have been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said all angles, including previous rivalry and personal enmity, are being examined. No arrests have been made so far. {{/usCountry}}

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