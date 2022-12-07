Odisha couple thrash 11-yr-old domestic help, dumps her 20km away with fractures

BHUBANESWAR: A couple in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar has been arrested by police on charges that they beat an 11-year-old girl working as domestic help with an iron rod and dumped her 20km from their house with multiple fractures, people familiar with the matter said.

The couple was arrested after Benudhar Senapati, director of city-based NGO Childline filed a police complaint, police said.

Senapati said the girl was rescued by police and NGO officials from the Salia Sahi slum with multiple injuries on Tuesday afternoon. He said the girl was thrown from a scooter by a person around 4pm.

“She has suffered multiple fractures and has injury marks all over her body. For the last 3 months, she was being beaten by the employer, his wife and their son with an iron rod and sticks,” Senapati said.

On Tuesday morning, Bibhuti Patsani and his wife Sonali Patsani of Kaimatia under Info Valley police station of Bhubaneswar thrashed her again. Bibhuti , who is in the milk distribution business, then brought her to a spot near Salia Sahi on a scooty and dropped her there, said Senapati.

The girl’s mother told reporters that the main accused, Bibhupti Patsani had promised to take care of his daughter and enrol her in a school. “I was unaware that he subjected my daughter to inhuman torture. She told me that her employer thrashed her,” she said.