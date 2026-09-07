Bhubaneswar, Ahead of his three-day investment outreach to the UAE from September 9 to 11, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the state aims to establish export-led industrial growth by attracting global investors and strengthening international business linkages.

Odisha eyes export-led industrial growth through UAE investment outreach: CM Majhi

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Majhi said Odisha has a strategic focus on attracting global capital, strengthening export-oriented industries and building new investment and business partnerships between the state and the UAE.

The three-day outreach in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is expected to bring together UAE-based investors, leading fund houses, financial institutions, industry leaders, Indian business professionals and business organisations to explore opportunities for investment, technology collaboration, industrial partnerships, exports and value-chain development in Odisha.

"The state has a strong industrial foundation and immense potential to become a major hub for export-oriented and value-added manufacturing. Through our UAE outreach, we seek to connect Odisha with global capital, technology, markets and strategic partners," Majhi said.

"Our focus is on building long-term partnerships that can transform Odisha's industrial ecosystem, strengthen value chains and create new opportunities for our people," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} State industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "From metallurgy, metals and downstream industries to ports, logistics, food and seafood exports, rare earths, shipbuilding, chemicals and petrochemicals, we are presenting a wide range of investment opportunities." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "From metallurgy, metals and downstream industries to ports, logistics, food and seafood exports, rare earths, shipbuilding, chemicals and petrochemicals, we are presenting a wide range of investment opportunities." {{/usCountry}}

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Swain said the state is particularly looking at investments that promote value addition, exports, technology adoption and the transition towards higher-value industries.

He also said the upcoming UAE engagement is focused on sectors where Odisha has both established strengths and significant opportunities for future growth.

According to an official statement, the targeted sectors include metallurgy and metals downstream industries, food and seafood exports, port-based industrial parks, port-based logistics parks, shipbuilding parks, dedicated rare earth corridors, slurry pipeline infrastructure, and chemical and petrochemical parks.

With Odisha's strategic location on India's eastern coast, the state is positioning its ports and associated industrial infrastructure as key drivers of the next phase of industrial growth.

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"Port-led development is expected to create significant opportunities for large-scale investment, integrated manufacturing, logistics, exports and global supply-chain linkages," the statement said.

The outreach will also focus on strengthening the transition from Odisha's traditional industrial sectors towards new-generation, technology-driven and higher-value sectors.

The objective is to build integrated value chains within the state while connecting the state's production capabilities with international markets, a senior official said.

"In Abu Dhabi, the delegation will engage with leading investment institutions, fund houses, sovereign investment platforms and UAE-based organisations. Discussions will focus on investment opportunities, possibilities for attracting Foreign Direct Investment , industrial partnerships and long-term capital participation," the official said.

The Dubai programme will feature focused interactions with industry leaders, UAE-based organisations, metals and downstream companies, logistics and infrastructure players and other potential investors.

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Sectoral roundtables and one-on-one meetings will provide an opportunity to present specific investment opportunities and understand the requirements of global businesses looking to expand in India, he said.

The delegation will also interact with the Indian business professional community in the UAE, including professionals and business leaders who can play an important role in strengthening India-UAE economic linkages and facilitating international business connections for Odisha.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.