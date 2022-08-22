Odisha floods: Rescue operations launched in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts

Authorities in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts of flood-ravaged Odisha launched rescue operations in low-lying areas on Sunday, as water in Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers breached the danger mark at many places.

Special relief commissioner Pradeep K Jena told news agency PTI that 58 rescue teams have been deployed in Balasore and Mayurbahnj. Jena added that similar arrangements were also being made in adjoining districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur.

In a message to district collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj, the special relief commissioner said that functionaries of the Panchayati Raj System, women self-help groups and others should be involved in evacuating people.

In Balasore, the district administration has decided to evacuate at least 1.2 lakh people by Monday noon when the peak flood water of the Subarnarekha river is likely to pass through Raj Ghat.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI late Sunday showed the Odisha Fire Service rescuing people in the Bhograi block of Balasore after a flood-like situation emerged in the area.

Taking to Twitter, Balasore district collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said on Sunday evening that the evacuation of people was going on in full swing, adding the cluster level officers were in the field to coordinate efforts.

Till now, 11 people have died in Odisha due to rain and flood-related incidents and six people have sustained injuries.

The latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower from Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

