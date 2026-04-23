...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Odisha govt issues SOP for safety, security of census functionaries

Odisha govt issues SOP for safety, security of census functionaries

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:31 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Following reports of attacks on officials engaged in census work, the Odisha government on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for the safety and security of the on-duty functionaries.

Odisha govt issues SOP for safety, security of census functionaries

At least four officials, including two women, were physically assaulted and their vehicle vandalised when they reached the house of a man in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday. Three people - a father and his two sons - were arrested on charges of attacking the officials on duty. A similar incident was also reported from Tangi area in Khurda district.

In a letter to all district collectors, SPs and municipal commissioners, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Arabinda Padhee said, "In the past few days, certain untoward incidents have been reported, raising concerns regarding the safety and security of census functionaries and adversely affecting the census operations".

Keeping the matter in view, Padhee said the state government has issued the SOP to ensure the safety and security of census functionaries, particularly at the Enumerator and Supervisor levels, and to facilitate smooth and timely completion of census work.

The SOP also clearly said that the E&S must work in teams and pairs in isolated or sensitive localities, to ensure safety. Supervisors to track the enumerators every hour to know the status of census work as well as to resolve any security concerns, it said.

On handling difficult situations, the SOP noted, "In case of hostility or perceived threat, E&S must disengage immediately and avoid confrontation. They can skip the specific house/locality and can visit at a later point in time with protection. Such incidents must be reported promptly to higher authorities."

They should also remain in coordination with the police authorities. Names and contact details of E&S must be shared with the respective police station . All E&S should be provided with contact details of the nearest police station, and the concerned PS should be intimated by the district administration about the movement schedule of the enumerators to keep a close watch.

"In sensitive areas, one police personnel may accompany the E&S. Charge Officers to take responsibilities for ensuring such arrangements," it said, adding that the E&S should contact local community leaders and seek their presence/support in the locality.

It said that any individual who obstructs or hinders census functionaries in discharging their duties should be liable for legal action as per the Census Act 1948, duly amended. "Such offences are punishable with a fine or imprisonment, which may extend up to three years under applicable law," the SOP read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bhubaneswar odisha government
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Odisha govt issues SOP for safety, security of census functionaries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.