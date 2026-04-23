Bhubaneswar, Following reports of attacks on officials engaged in census work, the Odisha government on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for the safety and security of the on-duty functionaries.

Odisha govt issues SOP for safety, security of census functionaries

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At least four officials, including two women, were physically assaulted and their vehicle vandalised when they reached the house of a man in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday. Three people - a father and his two sons - were arrested on charges of attacking the officials on duty. A similar incident was also reported from Tangi area in Khurda district.

In a letter to all district collectors, SPs and municipal commissioners, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Arabinda Padhee said, "In the past few days, certain untoward incidents have been reported, raising concerns regarding the safety and security of census functionaries and adversely affecting the census operations".

Keeping the matter in view, Padhee said the state government has issued the SOP to ensure the safety and security of census functionaries, particularly at the Enumerator and Supervisor levels, and to facilitate smooth and timely completion of census work.

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{{^usCountry}} "The SOP must be strictly adhered to during the census operations," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The SOP must be strictly adhered to during the census operations," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Padhee mentioned that during the first phase of Census 2027, under which the E&S undertake Houselisting and Housing Census, from April 16 2026, till May 15, 2026, the E&S visit households to collect data on housing conditions, household amenities, and assets possessed by them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Padhee mentioned that during the first phase of Census 2027, under which the E&S undertake Houselisting and Housing Census, from April 16 2026, till May 15, 2026, the E&S visit households to collect data on housing conditions, household amenities, and assets possessed by them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suggesting that the authorities ensure that the E&S must wear their official ID cards at all times and carry their appointment letters during field duties, the SOP said that they should avoid working during peak heat hours and take necessary precautions to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. ORS may be supplied/carried whenever feasible or can be provided by the district administration. All other precautionary measures to avoid heat stroke should be taken by the E&S, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suggesting that the authorities ensure that the E&S must wear their official ID cards at all times and carry their appointment letters during field duties, the SOP said that they should avoid working during peak heat hours and take necessary precautions to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. ORS may be supplied/carried whenever feasible or can be provided by the district administration. All other precautionary measures to avoid heat stroke should be taken by the E&S, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The SOP also clearly said that the E&S must work in teams and pairs in isolated or sensitive localities, to ensure safety. Supervisors to track the enumerators every hour to know the status of census work as well as to resolve any security concerns, it said.

On handling difficult situations, the SOP noted, "In case of hostility or perceived threat, E&S must disengage immediately and avoid confrontation. They can skip the specific house/locality and can visit at a later point in time with protection. Such incidents must be reported promptly to higher authorities."

They should also remain in coordination with the police authorities. Names and contact details of E&S must be shared with the respective police station . All E&S should be provided with contact details of the nearest police station, and the concerned PS should be intimated by the district administration about the movement schedule of the enumerators to keep a close watch.

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"In sensitive areas, one police personnel may accompany the E&S. Charge Officers to take responsibilities for ensuring such arrangements," it said, adding that the E&S should contact local community leaders and seek their presence/support in the locality.

It said that any individual who obstructs or hinders census functionaries in discharging their duties should be liable for legal action as per the Census Act 1948, duly amended. "Such offences are punishable with a fine or imprisonment, which may extend up to three years under applicable law," the SOP read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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