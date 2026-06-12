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Odisha govt restricts independent official vehicles for senior officers

Odisha govt restricts independent official vehicles for senior officers

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government has regulated the use of official vehicles in view of "fuel and energy challenges" due to the West Asia crisis, mandating that only those officials in the rank of special secretary are entitled to an independent vehicle for official purposes.

Odisha govt restricts independent official vehicles for senior officers

A memorandum by the finance department on Thursday stated that officers promoted to the rank of additional secretary on or after June 1 should use official vehicles on a pool basis.

"They should become eligible for an independent vehicle only upon completion of three years of service in the rank of additional secretary," it said.

However, this shall "not apply to officers in the rank of additional secretary who, despite not having completed three years in the rank, have already been allotted an independent vehicle for official use on or before May 31".

The memorandum also stated that officers in the rank of under secretary to joint secretary working in administrative departments, as well as officers of equivalent rank working as heads of departments, may be provided with pool vehicles.

 
bhubaneswar odisha government
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