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Odisha govt suspends senior IPS officer over harassment allegations

IPS officer Dayal Gangwar was earlier removed as additional director general and attached to the home department as an officer on special duty

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 09:43 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
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The Odisha government on Wednesday suspended Indian Police Service officer Dayal Gangwar for allegedly harassing slain Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, even as the suspension is not linked to the latter’s May 7 lynching near Bhubaneswar. The action came after Swain’s family accused Gangwar of harassing the constable.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the suspension. (X)

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered Gangwar’s suspension weeks after he was removed as additional director general (ADG) and attached to the home department as an officer on special duty.

A mob allegedly tied Swain to a pole and assaulted him. His post-mortem report showed he died of severe blunt-force trauma that caused extensive internal bleeding in the brain.

Gangwar, a 1998-batch IPS officer, has not been linked to the lynching investigation. But Swain’s family accused Gangwar of harassing the constable during his stint under him in the GRP.

Swain’s father, Dushasan Swain, alleged that Gangwar compelled his son to perform personal tasks unrelated to official duties when the IPS officer was GRP ADG. He claimed that his son was forced to work at a gym of Gangwar’s associates.

 
odisha government
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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