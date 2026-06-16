Odisha judicial officer's husband arrested for alleged dowry harassment, mental and physical abuse

Odisha Police have arrested the husband of a judicial officer on charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence following a complaint filed by the officer, officials said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old accused was taken into custody on Monday.

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The 34-year-old accused was taken into custody on Monday after the judicial officer, currently posted in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, lodged a written complaint at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the couple had been facing marital discord for nearly 10 months. The complainant alleged that her husband subjected her to both mental and physical cruelty during this period.

Also Read: India’s fight against dowry must continue

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

"We have arrested the accused from his residence in the Bapuji Nagar area and produced him before the court. Further investigation is underway," Bhubaneswar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramesh Chandra Bisoi told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have not disclosed additional details about the allegations, citing the ongoing investigation. Rising concern over dowry harassment and domestic violence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have not disclosed additional details about the allegations, citing the ongoing investigation. Rising concern over dowry harassment and domestic violence {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The arrest comes amid continued concerns over dowry-related crimes and domestic violence across India. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in 2025, more than 6,100 women died in dowry-related incidents in 2023, while cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act rose by 14% compared to the previous year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest comes amid continued concerns over dowry-related crimes and domestic violence across India. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in 2025, more than 6,100 women died in dowry-related incidents in 2023, while cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act rose by 14% compared to the previous year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In recent weeks, Odisha itself has witnessed multiple dowry-related cases. Earlier this month, police in Jagatsinghpur district arrested a husband and his parents after a newly married woman allegedly died following harassment linked to dowry demands. Police registered a case of dowry death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent weeks, Odisha itself has witnessed multiple dowry-related cases. Earlier this month, police in Jagatsinghpur district arrested a husband and his parents after a newly married woman allegedly died following harassment linked to dowry demands. Police registered a case of dowry death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue has also drawn nationwide attention due to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal. Sharma was found dead at her marital home in the Katara Hills area on May 12, barely five months after marrying Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh, whom she had met through a dating app in 2024. Following allegations by her family that she was subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty, police booked Singh and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, under provisions related to dowry death and harassment. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was subsequently formed to probe the case.

The case gained further prominence after a local court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sharma's husband, who was reported to be absconding, and police announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. Sharma's family has alleged that she faced sustained harassment and has sought a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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