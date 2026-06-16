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Odisha judicial officer's husband arrested for alleged dowry harassment, mental and physical abuse

The complainant alleged that her husband subjected her to both mental and physical cruelty for 10 months.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 02:47 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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Odisha Police have arrested the husband of a judicial officer on charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence following a complaint filed by the officer, officials said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old accused was taken into custody on Monday.

The 34-year-old accused was taken into custody on Monday after the judicial officer, currently posted in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, lodged a written complaint at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the couple had been facing marital discord for nearly 10 months. The complainant alleged that her husband subjected her to both mental and physical cruelty during this period.

Also Read: India’s fight against dowry must continue

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

"We have arrested the accused from his residence in the Bapuji Nagar area and produced him before the court. Further investigation is underway," Bhubaneswar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramesh Chandra Bisoi told PTI.

The issue has also drawn nationwide attention due to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal. Sharma was found dead at her marital home in the Katara Hills area on May 12, barely five months after marrying Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh, whom she had met through a dating app in 2024. Following allegations by her family that she was subjected to dowry harassment and cruelty, police booked Singh and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, under provisions related to dowry death and harassment. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was subsequently formed to probe the case.

The case gained further prominence after a local court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sharma's husband, who was reported to be absconding, and police announced a reward for information leading to his arrest. Sharma's family has alleged that she faced sustained harassment and has sought a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
domestic violence odisha police
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