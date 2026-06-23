Odisha launches 500 crore scheme to transform riverfronts, urban water bodies

The Odisha government on Tuesday launched a new waterfront development scheme with an outlay of ₹500 crore over five years to transform riverfronts and urban water bodies around several cities, including Kataka (formerly Cuttack), Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Raurkela (formerly Rourkela).

The scheme will cover the Mahanadi riverfront in Kataka and Sambalpur town, the Daya-Gangua corridor and Kuakhai floodplain in Bhubaneswar, the Budhabalanga riverfront in Baripada town, the Baitarani riverfront in Chandbali, and the Ved Vyasa stretch of the Brahmani river in Raurkela. (X/manas_muduli)

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In a notification, the state’s housing and urban development department said the scheme will cover the Mahanadi riverfront in Kataka and Sambalpur town, the Daya-Gangua corridor and Kuakhai floodplain in Bhubaneswar, the Budhabalanga riverfront in Baripada town, the Baitarani riverfront in Chandbali, and the Ved Vyasa stretch of the Brahmani river in Raurkela.

Other urban water bodies rejuvenated under programmes such as AMRUT may also be brought under the scheme at a later stage.

The initiative aims to convert neglected and underutilised waterfront areas into environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive and economically vibrant urban assets. The government said the programme would focus on restoring river ecosystems and water bodies while creating accessible public spaces, promoting cultural heritage and tourism, and generating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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{{^usCountry}} In Kataka, the focus would be on structured waterfront spaces supporting trade heritage and major events, while Sambalpur’s riverfront development will be linked to the promotion of Sambalpuri heritage and cultural tourism. In Bhubaneswar, the Daya-Gangua corridor and Kuakhai floodplain will be developed as a green-blue urban spine. Baripada’s project will emphasise eco-tourism and the promotion of tribal culture, while Chandbali and Raurkela will see tourism-oriented, liveability-focused waterfront development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Kataka, the focus would be on structured waterfront spaces supporting trade heritage and major events, while Sambalpur’s riverfront development will be linked to the promotion of Sambalpuri heritage and cultural tourism. In Bhubaneswar, the Daya-Gangua corridor and Kuakhai floodplain will be developed as a green-blue urban spine. Baripada’s project will emphasise eco-tourism and the promotion of tribal culture, while Chandbali and Raurkela will see tourism-oriented, liveability-focused waterfront development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the scheme, a range of infrastructure and ecological interventions, including biodiversity parks, green infrastructure, flood-buffer zones, cultural plazas, heritage spaces, recreational facilities, eco-educational centres, inclusive livelihood zones and smart public amenities such as lighting and sound systems for cultural events would be built. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the scheme, a range of infrastructure and ecological interventions, including biodiversity parks, green infrastructure, flood-buffer zones, cultural plazas, heritage spaces, recreational facilities, eco-educational centres, inclusive livelihood zones and smart public amenities such as lighting and sound systems for cultural events would be built. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The programme will be funded by the state government, though additional resources may be mobilised through public-private partnerships, corporate social responsibility contributions and institutional partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme will be funded by the state government, though additional resources may be mobilised through public-private partnerships, corporate social responsibility contributions and institutional partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

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A state-level committee headed by the chief secretary will oversee its implementation, review progress and facilitate inter-departmental coordination.

The project would have environmental and social safeguards, including wastewater treatment systems, renewable energy integration, biodiversity conservation measures, flood-resilient infrastructure, women-centric livelihood opportunities, child-friendly public spaces and universal accessibility, the government said.

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