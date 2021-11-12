Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha man gets 14 years jail for repeated rape of 11-yr-old orphan in 2014
india news

Odisha man gets 14 years jail for repeated rape of 11-yr-old orphan in 2014

A Posco special judge sentenced the 57-year-old man to 14 years jail for repeated rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault in Odisha’s Cuttack.
The prosecution told the Pocso court that the girl, just 11 years old in 2014, took shelter at the railway platform after the death of her parents. It was here that Ajay Samal met the girl and repeatedly raped her. (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHUBANESWAR: A 57-year-old Odisha man who repeatedly raped a young orphan living on a railway platform in Cuttack was sentenced to 14 years in jail on Friday. The girl was 11 when she was rescued by a non-profit in November 2014.

Special judge, Cuttack, Subas Kumar Behari convicted Ajay Samal under section 376(2)(1)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that relates to the repeated rape of a female and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) that relates to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Judge Behari, the designated judge for Pocso cases, also imposed a 10,000 fine and ordered the District Legal Service Authority of Cuttack to pay a 5 lakh in compensation to the girl, who is now 18 years old.

Special public prosecutor Ramesh Mohanty said the girl had taken shelter at the platform after the death of her parents. It was here that Samal accosted her and offered to marry the child. “When the girl refused, he forcibly made her drink liquor and raped her several times. When the victim protested, Samal threatened her to kill and drive her out from the railway station,” said Mohanty.

RELATED STORIES

After the case came to light, NGO Childline lodged a case with Mahila police station in November 2014 which led to Samal’s arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Don’t leave COP26 without just calls on climate finance: India

Underweight kids: 12 districts show positive improvement over 5 years

Maoist ‘Kishan Da’ caught after decades on run

PM Modi to address 200k tribals as part of BJP outreach plan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP