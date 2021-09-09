Odisha man kills 10-month old son, wife before hanging himself

A 32-year-old man in Ganjam district of Odisha killed his 10-month old son and wife before hanging himself over a domestic issue.

Police officials in Ganjam district said on Wednesday morning, the bodies of Sujan Pradhan, his wife Sobha and 10-month old son Rumesh was found in his house in Kotabagada village under Chamakhandi police station.

“The infant was strangulated while the woman apparently had her throat slit and Sujan hanged himself. Though there are no eyewitnesses, we suspect Sujan killed his son and wife and then killed himself,” said Thakur Prasad Patra, additional SP of Ganjam.

According to the police, a blood-splattered hacksaw blade that is used to cut metal and wood was found at the spot. The additional SP said Sujan may have used the hacksaw blade to kill his wife.

Quoting his elder brother who lived on another floor of the same house, police said, the couple were married two years ago and always quarrelled over one issue or the other.

In a similar incident in July this year, a 55-year-old mason in Jagatsinghpur district had killed his wife and teenaged daughter with a sharp weapon and then hung himself over domestic disturbances. Loknath Pal of Jotachandpatana village of Jagatsinghpur first stabbed his 46-year-old wife and 18-year-old daughter Madhumita before hanging himself.