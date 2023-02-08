Odisha minister murder accused taken to CFSL for narco test

BHUBANESWAR: Dismissed Odisha police officer Gopal Das, who was arrested on charges of killing state health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, was flown to Gandhinagar via Kolkata on Wednesday to conduct the narco analysis as well as polygraph tests at the central forensic science laboratory (CFSL).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior Odisha police officer said they hoped that Das, 53, would be more forthcoming about the reasons why he allegedly shot dead the minister on January 29 when he stopped to inaugurate two office buildings of Brajrajnagar municipality. Assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das, who was deployed at the spot for law and order arrangements, pushed his way through the people present and fired at him using his service.

The officer added that Gopal Das hadn’t been very forthcoming during his interrogation about his motive or the sequence of events prior to the minister’s murder.

During his interrogation, the sacked police officer reportedly told investigators that he shot the minister as he did not like the way police officers bent over backwards for him and that he had been vitiating the atmosphere in the area. He is alleged to have contended that he had been thinking about killing the minister for months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the investigators made Gopal recreate the crime scene at the Gandhi Chhak in Brajarajnagar where he had shot the minister from a point-blank range on January 29. Holding a replica firearm in one hand and his face covered with a towel, Gopal enacted the entire episode starting from the minister’s arrival to police officers overpowering him after the shootout for at least 40 minutes. The CID officials videographed the entire act.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradip Purohit alleged that the case was linked to infighting within the Biju Janata Dal and Naba Das was among those in the ruling party who had been trying to succeed chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD did not react to the opposition lawmaker’s claims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Patnaik will visit Jharsuguda to pay tributes to Naba Das on Thursday.