Odisha minister’s nephew booked after student, 21, found dead in her hostel room

A final-year Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student at a private engineering college in Odisha, who is also the nephew of state transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, was booked for abetment to suicide on Sunday, a day after a 21-year-old woman student was found dead in her hostel room, police said.

The deceased, a third-year BCA student, was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday morning

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Biswajit Jena was booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the deceased student’s maternal uncle.

The deceased, a third-year BCA student, was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday morning. She was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family said the minister’s nephew was in relationship with the girl, and alleged that he murdered her and staged it like a suicide

Police, however, said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and no conclusions have been drawn so far.

“The postmortem of the body was conducted, and an investigation into the case is currently underway,” Berhampur superintendent of police Shravan Vivek M said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have seized the student’s mobile phone and laptop and collected CCTV footage from the hostel premises. Officers have also questioned the deceased’s friends, classmates and other acquaintances in an attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have seized the student’s mobile phone and laptop and collected CCTV footage from the hostel premises. Officers have also questioned the deceased’s friends, classmates and other acquaintances in an attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to her death. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining the nature of the relationship between the deceased and Biswajit, as well as their recent interactions, to ascertain whether there was any harassment, coercion or other circumstances that may have contributed to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining the nature of the relationship between the deceased and Biswajit, as well as their recent interactions, to ascertain whether there was any harassment, coercion or other circumstances that may have contributed to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT reached out to Transport Minister Jena for his comment on the incident but did not receive a reply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT reached out to Transport Minister Jena for his comment on the incident but did not receive a reply. {{/usCountry}}

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