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Odisha minister’s nephew booked after student, 21, found dead in her hostel room

A final-year BCA student was booked under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of the BNS following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the deceased student’s maternal uncle.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 08:30 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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A final-year Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student at a private engineering college in Odisha, who is also the nephew of state transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, was booked for abetment to suicide on Sunday, a day after a 21-year-old woman student was found dead in her hostel room, police said.

The deceased, a third-year BCA student, was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday morning

Biswajit Jena was booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the deceased student’s maternal uncle.

The deceased, a third-year BCA student, was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday morning. She was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family said the minister’s nephew was in relationship with the girl, and alleged that he murdered her and staged it like a suicide

Police, however, said the investigation is at a preliminary stage and no conclusions have been drawn so far.

“The postmortem of the body was conducted, and an investigation into the case is currently underway,” Berhampur superintendent of police Shravan Vivek M said.

 
odisha investigation
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