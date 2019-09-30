Odisha MLA washes feet of sanitation workers with turmeric water, video goes viral

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:13 IST

Biju Janata Dal MLA Manohar Randhari replicated PM Modi’s act of washing the feet of sanitation workers during Kumbh Mela in February earlier this year. The video of his act has been captured on a video that is going viral.

In the video, Randhari, a tribal MLA from Dabugam assembly constituency of Nabarangpur district, was seen washing the feet of sanitation workers Tulasa Bhatra, Sunamani Nayak, Juga Sikri and Dilip Harijan with turmeric water at a Swachh Bharat awareness function on Sunday. The workers are employed at Papdahandi and Dabugaon Community Health Centre. He also participated in a drive in cleaning the area from a local college to the bus stand.

“These workers are ensuring that our locality and hospital remain clean throughout the year. I washed their feet to express my gratitude. I think it is the duty of everyone to give them respect,” said Randhari.

In July this year, Randhari had taken up road repair works during his visit to a village in Nabarangpur district. The MLA, along with his supporters, was on his way to Jabaguda village in Papadahandi block to distribute raincoats and umbrellas among farmers when he saw a large pit right in the middle of the road. After his vehicle failed to negotiate the pit, Randhari got off from his vehicle, took a spade from a farmer and started filling the pit with soil.

