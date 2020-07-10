Odisha official arrested over sexual harassment allegations

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:38 IST

Police in Odisha arrested a 59-year-old senior state government official on Thursday over allegations of sexually harassing a 25-year-old junior.

Mahila police station inspector Banita Maharana said director of AYUSH Mission Bibhu Prasad Sarangi was arrested following prima facie evidence of sending obscene messages to the woman employee.

“We have arrested Sarangi under Section 354 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Section 67 of the IT act,” said the inspector.

The officer, who is due to retire next year, was interrogated for more than hours after his arrest.

On Monday, the contractual woman employee had lodged a police complaint against Sarangi alleging that the officer was forcing her to have a physical relationship with him.

“He used to ask me to do a video call while bathing. At other times, he asked me to go out with him and have fun without clothes,” the victim said in her first information report (FIR).

Sarangi also allegedly threatened to dismiss her when she objected to him sending obscene videos and messages to her on WhatsApp.

Refuting the allegations, Sarangi filed a counter FIR against the woman claiming, saying he had not sent any videos or messages containing obscene content to her.