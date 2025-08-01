Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Odisha: Peon serves urine in place of drinking water to senior, arrested

HT News Desk
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 05:43 pm IST

The accused, identified as Siba Narayan Nayak, was employed at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department.

A peon in Odisha's Gajapati district was arrested for allegedly giving a bottle of urine to his senior officer instead of drinking water.

Following the senior's complaint, Nayak was detained for questioning and later arrested.(Representational)

The accused, identified as Siba Narayan Nayak, was employed at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Department, India Today reported.

The incident took place on the night of July 23, when both the peon and his senior, Assistant Executive Engineer Sachin Gouda, were working at the RWSS office in R Udayagiri.

Gouda had asked Nayak for a bottle of drinking water. However, the latter allegedly handed him a bottle that had urine, according to the India Today report. Gouda, who was engaged in his work, drank from the bottle.

However, a while later, Gouda started to feel unwell and became suspicious of the nature of the liquid. Following this, Gouda's condition worsened, and he was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for medical treatment.

The engineer then sent the sample of the water he had consumed for a laboratory test. The test reports confirmed that the ammonia concentration in the liquid was higher than usual, suggesting contamination.

After he had recovered, Gouda filed a police complaint, alleging that two other staff members who had also consumed the water had raised concerns about its taste and quality.

Following this, Nayak was detained for questioning and later arrested, according to India Todayan. The police registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation in the matter is underway to determine the motive behind the act.

