Home / India News / Odisha plans to vaccinate 2 lakh people a day from April 1
india news

Odisha plans to vaccinate 2 lakh people a day from April 1

On Tuesday, a total 90,299 people were vaccinated. Odisha has used 23.26 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by now.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:45 PM IST
In a letter to district collectors, municipal commissioners and health officials, additional chief secretary of the health department, PK Mohapatra directed them to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk of being potential superspreaders. (HT PHOTO.)

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to increase its daily Covid-19 vaccination target from the current level of 65,000-70,000 to 2 lakh for inoculating the 1-crore odd people in the 45+ age group in the quickest time possible.

Vaccinating potential superspreaders such as street vendors, meat and fish sellers, auto and bus drivers, school and college teachers, salon and barber shop employees and security guards as early as possible, the Odisha government would continue the inoculation drive on government holidays on April 1 (Utkal Divas) and April 2 (Good Friday).

On Tuesday, a total 90,299 people were vaccinated. Odisha has used 23.26 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by now.

In a letter to district collectors, municipal commissioners and health officials, additional chief secretary of the health department, PK Mohapatra directed them to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk of being potential superspreaders.

He also asked the district officials to take adequate steps to achieve the district-wise daily target and increase the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres if the need arises. Mohapatra also asked for sealing some shops which were violating Covid-19 protocol and enforce masks and social distancing in a strict manner to check the spread of infections.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Experience from Covid-19 can be used to achieve eliminating TB: Harsh Vardhan

In Amphan-hit Sunderbans, aid ‘irregularities’ may hurt Trinamool

Single-member panel to probe graft allegations against Maha minister

U’khand makes Covid -ve report must for visitors from 12 states
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP