Odisha police arrest CRPF personnel for raping Uttarakhand woman

The accused had allegedly brought the woman to Bhubaneswar from Uttarkhand and had sex with her several times promising marriage.

Feb 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The CRPF sub inspector was arrested under sections of rape, cheating and others relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code.
The CRPF sub inspector was arrested under sections of rape, cheating and others relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code.(Representative photo)
         

Odisha police said Monday they have arrested a CRPF sub-inspector from Uttarakhand for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.

Bhupender Singh, a CRPF sub-inspector posted in Odisha had allegedly brought the woman to Bhubaneswar from Uttarkhand and had sex with her several times promising marriage. The victim had lodged a complaint against Bhupender at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar on December 25, 2019.

Police said the accused was arrested by a police team from Odisha on January 31 in Dehradun and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Dehradun on Saturday. He was produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court in Bhubaneswar on Monday and later sent to jail. Singh was arrested under sections of rape, cheating and others relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

