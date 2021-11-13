Odisha questioned about sex racket allegations in Kalahandi School

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the police chief of Odisha’s Kalahandi district to probe and submit a report within 3 days into allegations of sexual exploitation of minor girls in a public school whose teacher was allegedly murdered and buried in an under-construction stadium last month.

Since October second week when the charred remains of Mamita Meher, a woman teacher at Sunshine Public school in Mahalinga grampanchayat of Kalahandi was unearthed from an under-construction stadium, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have taken to streets alleging a sex racket flourished there, patronised by Gobind Sahu, the president of the school’s managing committee.

Sahu is accused of strangling 26-year-old Meher in his car somewhere in Kalahandi district on October 8 after the latter allegedly threatened to expose his extramarital affairs. He then dismembered the body, burnt it and buried it in an under-construction stadium near the school. He was arrested on October 19 and is now in judicial custody.

The political parties have alleged that a sex racket was being operated in the school’s ladies hostel premises, and the girl students, the female staff there were sexually harassed by Sahu.

The NCPCR in its letter to Kalahandi SP Vivek Saravana said there have been allegations of sexual exploitation of minor girls by Sahu. “The accused used to tempt the girls for good marks in examination and the minister of state for home Dibyashankar Mishra used to visit the school frequently. Both the girls as well as the boys of the educational institution were exploited,” the NCPCPR said, asking the SP to conduct a probe and submit the report within 3 days.

The SP was asked to send information on action taken against the accused, total number of students studying in the school, age group of boys and girls, who were allegedly exploited in the school and whether a case was registered in accordance with Section 19/21 of Pocso Act. It however advised the SP to be careful in ensuring that identities of the victims are not disclosed during the process of investigation.

Though the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been strident in defending minister of state Mishra, saying he could not be held accountable for the crimes committed by Sahu, the BJP and Congress continued to wave black flags and throw eggs at Mishra, agriculture minister Arun Sahu and women and child development Minister Tukuni Sahu’s vehicles over the last week.