Odisha reports first cases of Omicron as new variant infects over 200 in India

The two Omicron-infected patients are aged 41 and 43, and belong to Jagatsingpur and Khordha districts. One of them is asymptomatic while the other has a mild cough
Ajay Parida, the director of Bhubaneswar’s Institute of Life Sciences, said during the genome sequencing of seven samples tested for Covid-19, two came positive for the Omicron variant. (REUTERS/File)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 06:08 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

Odisha on Tuesday reported the first cases of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus after two men, who recently returned from Nigeria and Qatar, tested positive for the new strain. The development came on a day when the total number of Omicron cases in India touched 200.

Ajay Parida, the director of Bhubaneswar’s Institute of Life Sciences, said during the genome sequencing of seven samples tested for Covid-19, two came positive for the Omicron variant. He added the reports of five other samples were awaited.

The two Omicron-infected patients are aged 41 and 43 and belong to Jagatsingpur and Khordha districts. One of them is asymptomatic while the other has a mild cough.

“Contact tracing of 21 persons, who were in touch with these two have been done and samples have been sent for testing,” said director, public health, Niranjan Mishra. Odisha has made it mandatory for anyone testing positive for Omicron to be hospitalised.

Around 8,800 passengers have arrived in Odisha this month. Of them, around 1,600 came from countries declared at-risk following the detection of the Omicron variant.

