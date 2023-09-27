Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Odisha shopkeeper who refused to return 3 change told to pay 25,000 fine

Odisha shopkeeper who refused to return 3 change told to pay 25,000 fine

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Sep 27, 2023 09:02 PM IST

In an ex-parte order, the Sambalpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum said the shopkeeper will be liable to pay 9% interes

BHUBANESWAR: A consumer court in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has ordered the owner of a photocopy shop to pay 25,000 in penalty for his failure to return 3 in change to a customer.

The shopkeeper was told to return 3 and pay 25,000 compensation for mental agony and harassment (File)

In an ex-parte order on Tuesday, the Sambalpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum said the shopkeeper will be liable to pay 9% interest in case of non-payment of the fine beyond 30 days.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The shopkeeper is directed to refund 3 towards excess money received from the complainant towards xerox charges and 25,000 as compensation towards mental agony and harassment to the complainant within 30 days from the date of order, failing which the amount will carry with 9% interest per annum till realisation to the complainant,” the order said.

The order was passed on a complaint by a journalist in Sambalpur Prafulla Kumar Dash who said he went to the shop on April 28 for a copy of a document. He said the shopkeeper humiliated him when he demanded that the shopkeeper return the balance amount of 3 and remarked that he was behaving like a beggar.

Das approached the district forum and a notice was issued to the shopkeeper.

When he did not appear before the forum even once, the court passed an ex-parte order.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha consumer court penalty sambalpur district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP