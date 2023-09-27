Odisha shopkeeper who refused to return 3 change told to pay 25,000 fine

BHUBANESWAR: A consumer court in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has ordered the owner of a photocopy shop to pay ₹25,000 in penalty for his failure to return ₹3 in change to a customer.

The shopkeeper was told to return ₹ 3 and pay ₹ 25,000 compensation for mental agony and harassment (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an ex-parte order on Tuesday, the Sambalpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum said the shopkeeper will be liable to pay 9% interest in case of non-payment of the fine beyond 30 days.

“The shopkeeper is directed to refund ₹3 towards excess money received from the complainant towards xerox charges and ₹25,000 as compensation towards mental agony and harassment to the complainant within 30 days from the date of order, failing which the amount will carry with 9% interest per annum till realisation to the complainant,” the order said.

The order was passed on a complaint by a journalist in Sambalpur Prafulla Kumar Dash who said he went to the shop on April 28 for a copy of a document. He said the shopkeeper humiliated him when he demanded that the shopkeeper return the balance amount of ₹3 and remarked that he was behaving like a beggar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Das approached the district forum and a notice was issued to the shopkeeper.

When he did not appear before the forum even once, the court passed an ex-parte order.