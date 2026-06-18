Odisha to act against 128 doctors absent from duty for over 5 years: CM Majhi

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed the health and family welfare department to initiate disciplinary proceedings against 128 government doctors who have remained unauthorisedly absent from duty for more than five years.

Majhi also ordered the dismissal of Dr Bichakshana Panigrahi, former Medical Officer at Kandhamal Police Hospital, from government service

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According to the chief minister’s office, medical officers and dental surgeons posted in government hospitals across the state were found absent from service without authorisation for prolonged periods, adversely affecting healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Majhi also ordered the dismissal of Dr Bichakshana Panigrahi, former Medical Officer at Kandhamal Police Hospital, from government service. Officials said similar cases of long-term absenteeism are being examined, and further action may be taken following verification of service records.

He reiterated that doctors employed by the government must remain posted at their assigned locations and ensure the delivery of healthcare services, particularly in underserved regions where access to medical care remains limited.

The action comes at a time when Odisha continues to grapple with a shortage of doctors in its public health system. In September last year, health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling informed the Assembly that the state had not met the World Health Organization’s recommended doctor-population ratio of one doctor per 1,000 people.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Mahaling, Odisha currently has one doctor for every 1,735 people. He said 4,880 Medical Officer posts remain vacant across government hospitals against 15,774 sanctioned positions, leaving the state short of nearly 4,900 doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mahaling, Odisha currently has one doctor for every 1,735 people. He said 4,880 Medical Officer posts remain vacant across government hospitals against 15,774 sanctioned positions, leaving the state short of nearly 4,900 doctors. {{/usCountry}}

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