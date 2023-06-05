Home / India News / Bengali love poems, sketches found strewn on tracks of Odisha train accident site

Bengali love poems, sketches found strewn on tracks of Odisha train accident site

PTI |
Jun 05, 2023 05:35 AM IST

The jottings on torn pages of a diary were probably written during the leisure time of a passenger whose identity is not known as yet.

Scattered sheets of paper, with poems in Bengali professing love, were strewn on the tracks beside a mangled coach of the Coromandel Express as rescuers rummaged through belongings of the victims at the rail mishap site in Odisha’s Balasore district, less than 48 hours after the train crash, billed as one of the worst in Indian railway history.

A policeman helps a man to identify his family member's body at a business park used as temporary mortuary for the dead recovered from the carriage wreckage of the three-train collision.(AFP)
A policeman helps a man to identify his family member's body at a business park used as temporary mortuary for the dead recovered from the carriage wreckage of the three-train collision.(AFP)

Read: ‘Disheartened...never seen so many bodies in our life’: Odisha fire official

The jottings on torn pages of a diary with sketches of elephants, fish and sun on the other side, were probably written during the leisure time of a passenger whose identity is not known as yet.

"Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy" (scattered clouds lead to light rains, (while) love blossoms from the little tales we hear)," the handwritten poem said.

Photographs of these pages have gone viral on social media.

Read: Odisha train mishap: Special arrangements at helpline 139 for deceased's kin

Another half finished poem which was on another loose page said “Bhalobeshei toke chai sarakhhon, achis tui moner sathe …”(With love I need you at all times, you are there in my mind at all time …)

Netizens commented that these were “heart rending”, and showed how “life was unpredictable”.

Till now no one has come forward to claim the poems or relationship with the poet, whose fate too is unknown, local police officers said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha ‪indian railways‬
odisha ‪indian railways‬
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out