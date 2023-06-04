Odisha train mishap: Special arrangements at helpline 139 for deceased's kin

The Indian Railways on Sunday said it has made special arrangements at helpline number 139 to help the kin of deceased persons and stranded passengers due to the train accident in Odisha. A view shows damaged coaches at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in Odisha.(Reuters)

A team of senior railway officials is manning the 139 helpline 24x7 and will provide all the relevant details to the callers after coordinating with the zonal railways and the state government.



“This service will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of enhanced ex-gratia announced by Minister of Railways: Rs.10 Lakh in case of death; ₹2 Lakh towards grievous injuries and Rs.50,000 for minor injuries”, the government said.

Adding further, the government said the aim of the helpline is to provide a ‘helping hand and to give correct and satisfactory information to the aggrieved passengers and their kins in this trying time'.

So far, the Railways have disbursed Rs. 3.22 Crores as ex-gratia in 285 cases (11 Death cases, 50 Grievous injuries cases, 224 simple injury cases). Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations including Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar.

“After the accident, we received queries from people wanting information about their relatives and also ex-gratia amount. Railway officers deputed at this centre are responsible to provide accurate information to the caller by coordinating with local authorities”, Seema Kumar, chief managing director, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), told ANI.



In another development, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) will hold a statutory enquiry on Monday and Tuesday in Kharagpur in connection with the accident, the South Eastern Railway said in a statement on Sunday.

