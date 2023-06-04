Odisha train crash LIVE: Special Balasore train with survivors reaches Chennai
Odisha train accident live: The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with nearly 1,000 sustaining injuries.
Odisha train accident live: At least 288 people were killed and several hundreds injured after a three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said Saturday. Horrific scenes at the crash site saw overturned bogies and smashed coaches with bloodstained debris. The incident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, is considered as one of the deadliest train tragedies in the country in over two decades.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the scene, talked to rescue workers and inspected the wreckage. He also met the survivors at hospitals. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment.
Jun 04, 2023 06:52 AM IST
Aerial view of the restoration work at Balasore
Jun 04, 2023 06:40 AM IST
Randeep Surjewala's 9 questions to PM Modi
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a visit to the site of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, on Saturday, posing a set of nine questions to him.
Jun 04, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Traffic on damaged tracks to be restored soon
According to the Railways Ministry, the restoration work is ongoing on a war footing at the site of the horrific accident.
Chief public relations officer of South Eastern Railway Aditya Kumar Chowdhary told ANI that traffic on the damaged tracks will be restored soon.
Jun 04, 2023 06:18 AM IST
All passengers who arrived in special train safe: TN health minister
All the passengers arrived are safe, seven have minor injuries, and two have been sent to a hospital for taking X-ray. We are continuously monitoring rescue ops and CM Stalin is also monitoring everything via control rooms: Ma. Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Health Minister
Jun 04, 2023 06:17 AM IST
Ambulances make a beeline for AIIMS Bhubaneshwar
Ambulances arrive at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar carrying unidentified bodies of people who died in the devastating crash.
100 bodies will be kept in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar: Prateek Geeta Singh, DCP Bhubaneswar to ANI
Jun 04, 2023 06:05 AM IST
'No one killed 288+ people': Politics over train crash intensifies
As opposition leaders demanded the resignation of rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the aftermath of the triple train crash - citing the example of Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Nitish Kumar - a fresh political row started over what caused the triple train collision. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said it would soon become 'an act of god' in a reference to an argument made in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse. Read here
Jun 04, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Survivors of Balasore accident in Chennai receive medical assistance
Jun 04, 2023 05:59 AM IST
A survivor recounts the deadly crash
"I'm an army personnel...it was hard to take people out of the train…I lost my documents, army ID card, phone, luggage etc...I'm glad that I survived...": Aneesh Kumar, one of the Balasore accident survivors who arrived at Chennai on Sunday speaks to ANI
Jun 04, 2023 05:45 AM IST
US President Joe Biden condoles Odisha accident
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is ‘heartbroken by the tragic news' of a train crash in India that has killed nearly 300 people.
"The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations — and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," Biden said in a statement.
Jun 04, 2023 05:41 AM IST
Special Balasore train reaches Chennai
Some of the survivors of the triple train crash arrive at Chennai railway station on a special train from Odisha. According to officials, 700 passengers will be reaching Chennai via the special train. Of this, 293 passengers are from Tamil Nadu.
Jun 04, 2023 05:40 AM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the restoration work at Balasore
Jun 04, 2023 05:39 AM IST
TN health minister at Chennai railway station
Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Disaster Minister KKSSR Ramachandran also reached Chennai railway station to receive passengers from Balasore arriving on a special train.
Jun 04, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Preps in Chennai ahead of arrival of special Balasore train
"6 teams of multi-speciality doctors... more than 10 ambulances lined up…to receive 293 people involved in the Odisha accident who are coming on a special train...": Gagandeep Singh Bedi IAS, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Health department tells ANI
Jun 04, 2023 05:36 AM IST
Police and commandos wait outside Chennai railway station to receive Coromandel Express passengers arriving on a special train
Jun 04, 2023 05:35 AM IST
Special train from Balasore to arrive in Chennai
A special train from Balasore carrying about 700 passengers will reach MGR Central Railway Station in Chennai on Sunday, informed officials.
Jun 04, 2023 05:31 AM IST
Restoration work underway
Restoration work was underway overnight at the site of Balasore train accident.
As per the Railway Ministry, over 1000 people were engaged in the work by deploying two accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes.