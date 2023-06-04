Home / India News / Odisha train crash LIVE: Special Balasore train with survivors reaches Chennai
Live

Odisha train crash LIVE: Special Balasore train with survivors reaches Chennai

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Odisha train accident live: The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with nearly 1,000 sustaining injuries.

Workers endeavour to restore the normal train services as they reinstall railway tracks in Odisha on Saturday. (PTI)
Workers endeavour to restore the normal train services as they reinstall railway tracks in Odisha on Saturday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Odisha train accident live: At least 288 people were killed and several hundreds injured after a three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said Saturday. Horrific scenes at the crash site saw overturned bogies and smashed coaches with bloodstained debris. The incident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, is considered as one of the deadliest train tragedies in the country in over two decades.

Read: Odisha train accident: Technical glitch or human error? What reports suggest

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the scene, talked to rescue workers and inspected the wreckage. He also met the survivors at hospitals. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:52 AM IST

    Aerial view of the restoration work at Balasore

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Randeep Surjewala's 9 questions to PM Modi

    Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a visit to the site of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, on Saturday, posing a set of nine questions to him.

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Traffic on damaged tracks to be restored soon

    According to the Railways Ministry, the restoration work is ongoing on a war footing at the site of the horrific accident.

    Chief public relations officer of South Eastern Railway Aditya Kumar Chowdhary told ANI that traffic on the damaged tracks will be restored soon.

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    All passengers who arrived in special train safe: TN health minister

    All the passengers arrived are safe, seven have minor injuries, and two have been sent to a hospital for taking X-ray. We are continuously monitoring rescue ops and CM Stalin is also monitoring everything via control rooms: Ma. Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Health Minister

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    Ambulances make a beeline for AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

    Ambulances arrive at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar carrying unidentified bodies of people who died in the devastating crash.

    100 bodies will be kept in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar: Prateek Geeta Singh, DCP Bhubaneswar to ANI

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    'No one killed 288+ people': Politics over train crash intensifies

    As opposition leaders demanded the resignation of rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the aftermath of the triple train crash - citing the example of Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Nitish Kumar - a fresh political row started over what caused the triple train collision. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said it would soon become 'an act of god' in a reference to an argument made in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse. Read here

  • Jun 04, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Survivors of Balasore accident in Chennai receive medical assistance

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    A survivor recounts the deadly crash

    "I'm an army personnel...it was hard to take people out of the train…I lost my documents, army ID card, phone, luggage etc...I'm glad that I survived...": Aneesh Kumar, one of the Balasore accident survivors who arrived at Chennai on Sunday speaks to ANI

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden condoles Odisha accident

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is ‘heartbroken by the tragic news' of a train crash in India that has killed nearly 300 people.

    "The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations — and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," Biden said in a statement.

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:41 AM IST

    Special Balasore train reaches Chennai

    Some of the survivors of the triple train crash arrive at Chennai railway station on a special train from Odisha. According to officials, 700 passengers will be reaching Chennai via the special train. Of this, 293 passengers are from Tamil Nadu.

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:40 AM IST

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the restoration work at Balasore

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    TN health minister at Chennai railway station

    Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Disaster Minister KKSSR Ramachandran also reached Chennai railway station to receive passengers from Balasore arriving on a special train.

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    Preps in Chennai ahead of arrival of special Balasore train

    "6 teams of multi-speciality doctors... more than 10 ambulances lined up…to receive 293 people involved in the Odisha accident who are coming on a special train...": Gagandeep Singh Bedi IAS, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Health department tells ANI

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:36 AM IST

    Police and commandos wait outside Chennai railway station to receive Coromandel Express passengers arriving on a special train

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    Special train from Balasore to arrive in Chennai

    A special train from Balasore carrying about 700 passengers will reach MGR Central Railway Station in Chennai on Sunday, informed officials.

  • Jun 04, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Restoration work underway

    Restoration work was underway overnight at the site of Balasore train accident.

    As per the Railway Ministry, over 1000 people were engaged in the work by deploying two accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha ‪indian railways‬

‘Watch me when I get back’: Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi's remarks abroad | VIDEO

india news
Published on Jun 04, 2023 06:01 AM IST

The Congress and the BJP have been involved in war of words over Rahul Gandhi's "one such specimen" remark made in the US against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, June 1, 2023.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

LIVE: US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Breaking news June 4, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
ByHT News Desk

'No one killed 288+ people': Politics over Odisha tragedy amid ‘sabotage’ theory

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Soon, Odisha triple train clash will be touted as ‘an act of god’, opposition upped the ante demanding Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation.

Odisha train crash: Restoration work of the railway tracks going on in Balasore.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Odisha train crash LIVE: Special Balasore train with survivors reaches Chennai

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Odisha train accident live: The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with nearly 1,000 sustaining injuries.

Workers endeavour to restore the normal train services as they reinstall railway tracks in Odisha on Saturday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Centre bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs citing health 'risk'

india news
Published on Jun 04, 2023 02:42 AM IST

The move comes after recommendations by an expert committee, which said that there is “no therapeutic justification for this FDC (fixed dose combination).

FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio.(Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Odisha accident: 90 trains cancelled, 46 forced to divert as services thwarted

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 04:28 AM IST

The South-Eastern Railway cancelled key trains, including the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express.

Balasore: Rescue operation underway following an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Shah-Naidu’s late night meet stokes speculation of BJP-TDP partnership

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 04:28 AM IST

According to a person aware of the details, the meeting lasted over an hour and the two leaders discussed a bunch of issues.

Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu (HT_PRINT)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Chandrayaan-3 launch window opens from July 12: Isro chief

india news
Published on Jun 04, 2023 02:13 AM IST

HT on May 22 reported that the launch of the much-awaited mission is likely to happen on July 12 and the lunar touchdown is expected on August 23.

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched and inserted into lunar orbit in 2019. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
BySoumya Pillai

9 Indian sailors released after months in captivity in Libya

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 04:29 AM IST

The sailors had informed the Indian embassy in Tunisia in February that they were captured by the local militia after the vessel broke down near Libyan coast.

Libyan security forces man a check point in the surrounding area during the trial of jihadists accused of being members of the Islamic State (IS) group, in the northwestern city of Misrata.(AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

Mission Hope for Punjabi women stranded in Oman

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 01:00 AM IST

As 24 of the 38 women from the state are brought back from Gulf nation, victims in Moga, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur districts recount the ordeal.

The Punjab government set up a special investigation team (SIT) under Ferozepur superintendent of police Randhir Kumar to probe all human trafficking cases.
ByVishal Joshi, Harpreet Kaur

They brought my son’s photo, said he is dead: Kin of Odisha train accident victim

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:57 AM IST

In Kolkata, government officers monitoring the emergency helpline numbers said they received frantic calls from almost all districts

Workers endeavour to restore the normal train services as they reinstall railway tracks in Odisha on Saturday. (PTI)
ByTanmay Chatterjee

NDRF jawan headed home on Coromandel Express sent first accident alert

india news
Published on Jun 04, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

Rescue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Odisha accident: ‘Sparks were flying around, no memory of how I exited coach’

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:53 AM IST

As the train came to a shuddering halt, sparks started flying around, says a survivor.

More than 290 people were killed in the Odisha train accident. (AFP)
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bahanaga Bazar/balasore

Andhra Pradesh chief minsiter sends teams to Odisha to carry out rescue operations

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Jagan held a meeting with chief minister office (CMO) officials and reviewed the situation. He directed them to be in touch with the Odisha CMO and the railway officials.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to make arrangements in hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts to treat the injured and keep the ambulances available. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Heatwave to prevail across Telanaga: IMD

india news
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The capital city of Hyderabad, too, witnessed severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring to 42.6 degrees Celsius

According to a bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Friday turned out to be the hottest day of the ongoing summer season (File photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out