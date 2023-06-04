Odisha train crash LIVE: Special Balasore train with survivors reaches Chennai

Odisha train accident live: At least 288 people were killed and several hundreds injured after a three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said Saturday. Horrific scenes at the crash site saw overturned bogies and smashed coaches with bloodstained debris. The incident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, is considered as one of the deadliest train tragedies in the country in over two decades.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the scene, talked to rescue workers and inspected the wreckage. He also met the survivors at hospitals. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment.