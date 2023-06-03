PM Modi's strong message on 'painful' Odisha train crash: 'Guilty won't be spared'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore district was a painful incident and the government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. He also assured that those found guilty in the incident will be punished severely. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks on mobile phone as he visits the train accident site in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI)

“It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for the probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railways is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims,” Modi said after visiting a hospital in Odisha's Balasore where injured passengers are being treated.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said the government stands committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.

“Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can’t capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work,” the prime minister tweeted.

Modi arrived at the Fakir Mohan Hospital Balasore after reviewing the situation at the site of the incident in which at least 288 people were killed and over 800 people injured.

Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train mishap.

PM Modi reviews relief works at train accident site

At the site of the mishap, Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to the Odisha government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and severely damaged.

At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet secretary and health minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources told news agency ANI.

Modi also said special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

Earlier in the day, Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

