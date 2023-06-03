Odisha tragedy: How many trains cancelled, diverted after accident. Railways' latest data

Railways ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma on Saturday said as many as 58 trains have been cancelled and 81 have been diverted after the horrific three-train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.

Rescue operation being conducted at the site following the recent accident where two passenger trains and a goods train collided with each other, in Balasore on Saturday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated. Work is underway in full swing, and restoration will be done soon; first, we will complete the restoration of the downline,” he told news agency ANI.

Nearly 290 people were killed and over 800 have been injured in one of the country's worst train accidents.

The accident

The trains involved were the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The officials said Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express left Shalimar station at 3.20pm and reached Balasore at 6.30pm. Ten to 12 coaches of the train derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track at around 7.20pm. They were hit by a superfast express the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah that was on the down line derailed at 6.55pm. Three to four of its coaches derailed in the mishap. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.

Prime Minister Modi at the accident spot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the three-train crash was a painful incident and the government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. He also assured that those found guilty in the incident will be punished severely.

“It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for the probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railways is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims,” Modi said after visiting a hospital in Balasore where injured passengers are being treated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON