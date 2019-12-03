e-paper
Minor girl allegedly abducted, gang-raped by ex-constable, 3 others in police quarter

The girl was waiting at the Nimapara bus stand in Puri district when the four men in a car offered her a lift promising to drop her home.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The victim, during the sexual assault, caught hold of an identity card belonging to one of the accused. Later, the police found out that the ID card belonged to a dismissed police constable
The victim, during the sexual assault, caught hold of an identity card belonging to one of the accused. Later, the police found out that the ID card belonged to a dismissed police constable(PTI)
         

A minor girl who worked in a melody party was on Monday allegedly gang-raped by four men, including a dismissed police constable, in a police quarter of Puri district in Odisha, police said.

The girl was waiting at the Nimapara bus stand in Puri district when the four men in a car offered her a lift promising to drop her home.

“But, instead of dropping her home, the four persons took her to an official quarter in Puri town and gang-raped her this evening,” said Kulamani Sethi, inspector of Kumbharpada police station under whose jurisdiction the incident happened.

The victim, during the sexual assault, caught hold of an identity card belonging to one of the accused. Later, the police found out that the ID card belonged to Jitendra Sethi, a police constable who was dismissed some time ago.

The police officials said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The incident came on the day when rising crimes against women rocked both Houses of the Parliament. The lawmakers debated stringent punishments for rapists like castration, public execution and hanging within weeks of the incident.

The members also raised the gang-rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week. The 26-year-old was allegedly raped and killed by four men and her charred body was found last Thursday under a culvert near Shadnagar town on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The men had been sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Saturday and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao asked officials on Sunday to ensure that the accused are tried in a fast track court.

