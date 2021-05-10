Odisha's Covid-19 tally nearing 545,000; 10,031 fresh cases added

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload on Monday rose to 544,873 after 10,031 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,197, a senior health department official said.

Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state registered more than 10,000 new cases.

Of the 10,031 new cases, 6,623 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 1,329, followed by Sundergarh at 824, Cuttack at 720 and Cuttack at 708.

Barring Gajapati, Kandhamal and Malkangiri, all 27 other districts registered more than 100 cases.

Three deaths each were recorded in Khurda, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts, two in Puri, and one each in Angul, Bolangir and Dhenkanal.

This apart, 53 other patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha currently has 94,760 active cases, while 447,863 patients have so far recovered.

The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 5.16 per cent, the official said.

Over 1.05 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 48,377 on Sunday, he added.

