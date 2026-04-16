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Odisha’s Thar vehicles bought, modified with disaster response funds: CAG audit

Audit finds ₹28.45 crore SDRF sanctioned, ₹17 crore spent on Thar vehicles; remaining funds unaccounted, violating MHA guidelines.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:02 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in its audit, has flagged irregularities in the Odisha forest, environment and climate change department’s purchase of all-terrain vehicles, saying funds meant for disaster preparedness were misused in violation of guidelines.

Odisha forest dept used SDRF funds for Thar vehicles without due approval, CAG says (Representative photo)

In December last year, state forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia had ordered a special audit by the Accountant General (A&E) to verify whether due procedures were followed in the customisation of 51 all-terrain vehicles.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the principal accountant general in the CAG office said the special audit found that the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) sanctioned 28.45 crore in July 2024 from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) for capacity building, including the purchase of Thar jeeps for forest protection. Of that amount, 17 crore was spent on procurement and modification of the vehicles, while utilisation of the remaining amount was not accounted for.

Auditors also said the forest department had surrendered 338 crore, funds that could have been re-appropriated for vehicle purchases instead of diverting SDRF resources.

“These indicate a serious breakdown of internal controls, supervisory failures, and system weaknesses in financial management, which require urgent intervention at the highest level,” the principal accountant general wrote.

 
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