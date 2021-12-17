'Off the cuff remark': Karnataka Congress MLA apologises for ‘when rape is inevitable' comment

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar said it was not his intention to trivialise rape. It was an off-the-cuff remark, the MLA said. 
Published on Dec 17, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

After courting a controversy over his rape comment in the state assembly, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar apologised on social media and said it was not his intention to trivialise the crime. It was an off-the-cuff remark, the senior Congress lader said. "I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" he tweeted. "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!' Ramesh Kumar tweeted. 

 

The video of the proceeding has gone viral on social media triggering outrage over the insensitive comment. While Ramesh Kumar was at fault for the comment, social media users pointed out that none of the MLAs in the House protested. In fact, the assembly burst into a peal of laughter.

"There is a saying that if rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the situation into which you are," the Congress MLA said.

Though the Congress MLA apologised facing outrage, it is not the first time that Ramesh Kumarmade such insensitive comments. When he was the speaker of the Karnatka Assembly, he had compared himself to a rape survivor 

