e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Officer who sexually molested and harassed Uzbek women at IGI airport ‘compulsorily retired’

Officer who sexually molested and harassed Uzbek women at IGI airport ‘compulsorily retired’

Hooda has been held guilty for indulging in obscene sexual acts in the preventive room where the foreigner were confined and detained.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 13:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
According to officials, two female passengers, who arrived from Tashkent on the intervening night of May 2 and May 3 last year were detained and confined.
According to officials, two female passengers, who arrived from Tashkent on the intervening night of May 2 and May 3 last year were detained and confined. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The government has taken strict action against a former customs superintendent for sexually harassing and molesting two Uzbekistan nationals. The officer, Devender Kumar Hooda, has been “compulsorily retired”, a government notice said.

“The officer’s continuance in service would be a menace to public service and injurious to the public interest,” it further said.

Hooda was held guilty of indulging in obscene sexual acts in the preventive room where the foreigners were confined and detained over suspicion of carrying contraband. The incident took place in May 2019.

Hooda was served the notice on December 21 after a detailed inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), people aware of the developments said.

According to officials, two female passengers, who arrived from Tashkent on the intervening night of May 2 and May 3 last year were detained and confined on the suspicion of carrying contraband. Both the passengers were confined alone in a room with Hooda and were allegedly subjected to sexual harassment and molestation. Later, one of the female passengers gave testimony to the ICC and identified the officer (DK Hooda) accusing him of “molesting”, and indulging in obscene sexual acts in the preventive room.

The department also concluded that the departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings against Hooda will continue.

tags
top news
‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth apologises for not launching political party
‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth apologises for not launching political party
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Farmers’ protest: Cellphone connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Cellphone connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
India-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in Joe Biden’s digital team
India-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in Joe Biden’s digital team
Officer who sexually molested, harassed Uzbek woman ‘compulsorily retired’
Officer who sexually molested, harassed Uzbek woman ‘compulsorily retired’
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In