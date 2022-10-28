‘Officials and politicians involved’: Child rights chief on trafficking reports

Organised child trafficking - such as that reported from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district - is not possible without 'political and administrative support', NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo said Friday. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman told news agency ANI he intended to visit the villages of girls who were reportedly being auctioned off on stamp papers and meet their families, as well as seek information on this nexus.

"We'll see that nexus gets banned and the accused is punished," he said, "Today we will serve notice. It's clear that government officials and politicians are involved."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a two-member team to probe allegations girls were sold to cover loan repayments. The state's women's body has issued notices to the director-general of police and the Bhilwara district collector.

Meanwhile, minister Pratap Khachariyawas seemed to play down reports of the 'auction' and said, "It is a matter of investigation. When such information comes out we can't know the truth until there is a probe. NHRC should have spoken to Rajasthan Police first about this."

"Selling of girls doesn't happen in the state," he was quoted by ANI.

The issue was highlighted on Thursday after the Rajasthan government was issued a notice by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over reports that girls aged between eight and 18 were being auctioned on stamp paper in at least six districts. Reports also said refusal to be auctioned off resulted in their mothers being raped - all on diktats by caste panchayats.

