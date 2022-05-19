Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OIL, ONGC beef up security after intel info on threat from ULFA-I in Assam
india news

OIL, ONGC beef up security after intel info on threat from ULFA-I in Assam

An OIL spokesperson said that they got advice from the police about possible threats to their installations and personnel based on some intelligence reports.
OIL and ONGC reviewed and beefed up security of their installations and personnel. (File Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 09:28 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have reviewed and beefed-up security of their installations and personnel after information from Assam police about possible threat from the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), officials said on Thursday.

“We had information that the outfit could target both the oil PSUs, which have operations in Assam. Based on that, we shared the details with them. This is a routine practice that is done from time to time,” said a senior Assam police official on condition of anonymity.

In recent weeks, dozens of youngsters from across the state have left their homes and jobs to join ULFA-I, which has camps in Myanmar. The outfit, which wants a sovereign Assam, had announced a unilateral ceasefire last year (it still continues) and there are speculations that it could sit for peace talks.

“Two days back, we got advice from police about possible threat to our installations and personnel based on some intelligence report. We held a meeting after that and reviewed our activities,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said.

“Based on the information, we have decided to avoid or change some activities. Police keep alerting us about such threats once in a while and there’s nothing exceptional about it,” he added.

People in ONGC confirmed that they had received some advice from police over phone earlier this week and based on that a review of activities at installations and movement of personnel was undertaken.

