The Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society, under the aegis of the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), has announced a slew of welfare measures for seafarers, including the Old Age Benefit Scheme for all seafarers aged 75 years and above. The seafarers have been complaining that they have got a raw deal during attacks in the West Asia crisis. (AFP/ Representative)

All seafarers above the age threshold from January 1 2026 shall be eligible for the benefit, subject to a 10-year sailing criterion.

The seafarers have been complaining that they have got a raw deal during attacks in the West Asia crisis. The Seafarers Welfare Fund Society convened its Committee of Management (CoM) meeting on November 13, focusing on strengthening seafarers' welfare, expanding institutional initiatives and enhancing welfare infrastructure across India's maritime sector.

Other measures The DGMA, based in Mumbai, said in a post on X that it has approved ₹5.75 crore for a Seafarers' Welfare Centre at Jawahar Dweep (Butcher Island). This is a place where oil and petroleum products are offloaded at Mumbai Port. Mumbai Port Authority owns Jawahar Dweep. Another ₹14.38 crore was approved for a Seafarers' Welfare Centre at Chidambaranar Port.

The society also extended assistance to graduation and technical courses, including ITI and AICTE-approved courses.

In the event of a seaman's death on board, the application submission timeline was extended from 3 months to 3 years. For the survivor benefit scheme, the claim submission window has been extended from 3 years to 5 years.

The family benefit scheme has been extended to children of deceased seafarers.

The DGMA has also tweeted that one-time financial assistance to families of next of kin who have not received any compensation for the last 10 Years can get financial assistance of up to ₹4 lakh per eligible case for next of kin of deceased seafarers who have not received any compensation from 2014 onwards.

These decisions reaffirm SWFS's commitment to building a robust, inclusive and seafarer-centric welfare ecosystem, the Directorate said