Old Delhi redevelopment plan stuck in bureaucratic logjam

Delhi has seen two building collapses in Old Delhi and its surrounding areas over the past ten days, both involving under-construction structures. The area, characterised by narrow lanes, small plots and haphazardly constructed buildings, poses significant challenges in terms of structural stability as well as rescue operations. Whenever incidents such as fires or building collapses occur, they present a major challenge for emergency response agencies. Fire tenders cannot enter the narrow lanes to douse fires, while bulldozers cannot reach collapse sites to clear debris. Rescue teams are often forced to carry out operations manually.

The area, characterised by narrow lanes and haphazardly constructed buildings, poses challenges in terms of structural stability. (Representative file photo)

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Under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD), these areas are designated as a ‘special area’, covering Old Delhi and its adjoining historic core, the Walled City Extension and parts of Karol Bagh.

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MPD 2021 provided for a special area redevelopment plan under which the municipal corporation was supposed to facilitate the amalgamation of plots, with a minimum area of 3,000 square metres, to enable their redevelopment as planned complexes. The objective was to ease congestion and reduce fire hazards. However, the plan never materialised. Nearly two decades after the proposal was first conceived, even work on the pilot projects has yet to begin on the ground.

Also Read: 8 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Paharganj

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{{^usCountry}} Jagdish Mamgain, an urban planning expert and former chairman of the MCD works committee, said that all these areas like Chandni Chowk and Paharganj were expected to have a dedicated redevelopment plan due to their unique conditions but nothing has moved over the last decade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jagdish Mamgain, an urban planning expert and former chairman of the MCD works committee, said that all these areas like Chandni Chowk and Paharganj were expected to have a dedicated redevelopment plan due to their unique conditions but nothing has moved over the last decade. {{/usCountry}}

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“These places have narrow lanes, century old structures and conditions which are unique to these special areas. After every tragedy, we hear about the difficulties in rescue operations and absence of basic safety norms but no progress on special areas masterplan ever occurs. Paharganj for instance has a high density of hotels with narrow staircases, lanes barely a few feet wide. Hotel Arpit fire tragedy in 2019 highlighted the non existent safety norms but the regulations were only weakened. It is time to rethink the Old Delhi development plan,” he added.

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A senior official said the core idea behind the special area redevelopment plan was to offer incentives, including additional floor area ratio (FAR) and relaxations in other building regulations, to encourage the merger of multiple properties and facilitate more orderly development. Two separate models were proposed to address the requirements of residential and commercial areas.

A senior municipal official said that following directions from then Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a ‘model plan’ was prepared in 2021. but it was never notified.

Also Read: MCD suspends 3 officials over unauthorised construction

“In 2021, the MCD prepared a model plan to the Delhi government, proposing the development of Dangal Maidan as a residential area and Pili Kothi as a commercial zone. These were intended to serve as pilot projects to facilitate the rehabilitation of local residents,” the official said. The proposal, however, remains caught in a bureaucratic logjam.

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“Master Plan 2047 has made the redevelopment of such areas even simpler. It allows the redevelopment of a designated site measuring at least 2,000 square metres and offers several concessions, including additional FAR. However, this can only be achieved if there is political will to take the proposal forward,” a second official said.