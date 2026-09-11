MCD suspends 3 officials over unauthorised construction

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended three officials of its building department for “dereliction of duty and negligence in the discharge of their official responsibilities regarding action against unauthorized construction” even as its campaign against illegal constructions and violations of the Delhi Master Plan continued in the wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers demolish a building declared “dangerous” adjacent to the collapsed paying guest (PG) accommodation at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The MCD orders named two junior engineers — Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav — and one assistant engineer, Ravinder Kumar, all from the south west zone (erstwhile Najafgarh zone).

“MCD has made it clear that any negligence or dereliction of duty by officials in dealing with unauthorised construction will not be tolerated,” an official said. MCD had earlier suspended four engineers and one deputy commissioner in connection with the incident.

At a high-level review meeting on the status of unsafe and dilapidated buildings, MCD standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said that assessment of the structural safety of buildings is extremely important.

She emphasised the need for MCD to have its own structural engineers so that the body can effectively assess the structural safety of buildings at its own level.

The standing committee has also directed the corporation to create internal structural safety mechanisms.

Meanwhile, 41 demolition actions as well as sealing of 61 properties was undertaken on Thursday, while show cause notices were issued to another 32 units, the civic body said.

“Major demolition actions were carried out at several locations Including Khureji Khas, Jagatpuri and Laxmi Nagar areas in east Zone. In the west Zone, demolition action was undertaken at Paschim Puri, Madipur, where one roof panel each from the first to third floors was demolished. At Subhash Nagar, one roof panel was cut down and the toilet block at the terrace of the fourth floor was completely demolished,” an official said.

“In the Central zone, enforcement action was also taken against a G+5 building in Madanpur Khadar Extension, where four panels at the fifth floor were cut and the building was subsequently sealed,” officials said.

Demolitions were also carried out today in Som Bazar Road, Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar, Aakash Vihar, Bakkarwala Road, Nangli Vihar, Nihal Vihar, Nangloi.

MCD had also carried out enforcement action yesterday, during which 46 properties were demolished and 20 other properties were sealed for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and Building bye-Laws.

As per the directions of the Delhi HC, MCD is undertaking a comprehensive field survey of Paying Guest (PG) accommodation buildings across Delhi with the objective of creating a comprehensive database and chalking out a further course of action. “During the survey conducted so far, approximately 1,355 buildings where PG facilities are operational have been identified, accommodating approximately 27,000 occupants,” the official added.

MCD on Thursday also carried out sealing action against 54 illegal shops operating from basements at properties in Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk. “The action was taken against illegal commercial activities being carried out in violation of UBBL-2016 and MPD-2021, including non-compliance with mandatory clearances from the Fire Department and other statutory authorities,” said the official.