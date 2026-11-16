8 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Paharganj

An under-construction hotel building collapsed in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Sunday evening, police said, injuring eight workers. Police said the incident occurred as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor. (HT Photo)

The incident comes just ten days after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, killing seven people, and follows a series of such deadly incidents over the last few months that have raised questions about lax enforcement in the Capital.

Response forces react in time Police said the incident occurred as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor, opposite a government girls’ school in the Sangrattan area of Paharganj. All workers were rescued within an hour of the incident, and no one is critical, police added.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the building collapse was received at 4:40 pm. “Three fire tenders were rushed. Locals, police and DFS personnel rescued eight people,” a DFS official said, adding that a search operation was underway to ascertain no one was lying beneath the debris.

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Police identified the victims as Sheikh Saddam, 37; Sheikh Raja, 20; Mohd Suhail, 50; Sanjud Khan, 40; Gautam Yadav, 28; Varun Yadav, 36; Raja, 36; and Mantu, 40. “The roof slab of the second floor fell, and a portion of the building collapsed. On receipt of the information, a police team reached the spot and initiated necessary response measures,” a police officer said.

Police said all the victims were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and are stable. “Some suffered fractures, others minor injuries. We will take strict legal action after ascertaining facts,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Construction underway despite GRAP Police said, based on a preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were wet, and the building appeared to have tilted. It was yet to be determined who owned the building or whether any contractor was hired to construct it. Police said a probe is underway.

A Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) spokesperson said the building was being constructed after obtaining prior permission in the form of a sanctioned building plan. “During the removal of shuttering, a portion of lintel collapsed, resulting in injuries to labourers. At the time of inspection, the construction was carried out in the basement, stilt floor and part of the upper ground floor. No unauthorised construction was noticed at the time of inspection,” the spokesperson added.

However, locals alleged that construction was underway despite a ban on outdoor construction under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), imposed in Delhi-NCR as an anti-pollution measure.