8 workers injured as under-construction building collapses in Paharganj
The incident comes just ten days after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, killing seven people.
An under-construction hotel building collapsed in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Sunday evening, police said, injuring eight workers.
The incident comes just ten days after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, killing seven people, and follows a series of such deadly incidents over the last few months that have raised questions about lax enforcement in the Capital.
Response forces react in time
Police said the incident occurred as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor, opposite a government girls’ school in the Sangrattan area of Paharganj. All workers were rescued within an hour of the incident, and no one is critical, police added.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the building collapse was received at 4:40 pm. “Three fire tenders were rushed. Locals, police and DFS personnel rescued eight people,” a DFS official said, adding that a search operation was underway to ascertain no one was lying beneath the debris.
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Police identified the victims as Sheikh Saddam, 37; Sheikh Raja, 20; Mohd Suhail, 50; Sanjud Khan, 40; Gautam Yadav, 28; Varun Yadav, 36; Raja, 36; and Mantu, 40. “The roof slab of the second floor fell, and a portion of the building collapsed. On receipt of the information, a police team reached the spot and initiated necessary response measures,” a police officer said.
Police said all the victims were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital and are stable. “Some suffered fractures, others minor injuries. We will take strict legal action after ascertaining facts,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.
Construction underway despite GRAP
Police said, based on a preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were wet, and the building appeared to have tilted. It was yet to be determined who owned the building or whether any contractor was hired to construct it. Police said a probe is underway.
A Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) spokesperson said the building was being constructed after obtaining prior permission in the form of a sanctioned building plan. “During the removal of shuttering, a portion of lintel collapsed, resulting in injuries to labourers. At the time of inspection, the construction was carried out in the basement, stilt floor and part of the upper ground floor. No unauthorised construction was noticed at the time of inspection,” the spokesperson added.
However, locals alleged that construction was underway despite a ban on outdoor construction under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), imposed in Delhi-NCR as an anti-pollution measure.
“The owner has been openly flouting norms by doing construction during Grap-III. There were 20-25 workers inside. The owner was in a hurry to complete the building and was putting lintels on the basement and other floors while the concrete columns were still unstable. We had complained to MCD about the owner for expanding the building,” said Kamal Singh, a Paharganj resident.
Another local, Sakshi Nagar, said, “We are all disturbed. We don’t want a hotel here. There’s no space left between buildings.”
HT reached out to the MCD over Grap violation allegations but did not receive a response by the time of going to press.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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