Omar Abdullah praises PM Modi for fulfilling election promise, appeals for statehood restoration

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise to hold elections the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel on Monday.

While addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, Omar said, “PM Modi, after securing his third term, participated in the International Yoga Day in Srinagar, where people were promised that elections would be held, and they would get to choose their own government. You (PM Modi) fulfilled your promise, and polls were held within four months. A new government was elected, and the result is, as chief minister, I am talking to you here.”

He said that people participated in the elections enthusiastically, and there were no complaints of any rigging or misuse of power anywhere.

“Prime Minister, you had also promised the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. People keep asking me about this, and I keep reminding them that PM Modi fulfilled his promise of holding elections. I believe soon this promise will also be fulfilled, and Jammu and Kashmir will once again be a state in this country,” Omar added.

Omar said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, the peace process along the borders has greatly benefited remote areas. Whether it's Machil, Gurez, Karnah, or Keran, people are benefiting in terms of development and tourism, with more tourists arriving, he added.

The chief minister also said that with the opening of the Sonamarg tunnel, people from the upper reaches will no longer need to travel to the plains, as the road connectivity will be available year-round.

He remembered the seven civilians involved in the Z-Morh tunnel construction project, who were killed by terrorists in Gagangir last year.

Z-Morh tunnel inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, making the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible year-round.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The 6.5 km long two-lane tunnel connecting Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was constructed at an expenditure exceeding ₹2,700 crore.

The tunnel also features a 7.5-metre-wide emergency escape passage.