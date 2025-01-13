Z-Morh tunnel: Security heightened in Kashmir as PM Modi visits today to inaugurate ‘engineering marvel’ | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to inaugurate the strategically important Z-Morh or Sonamarg tunnel in Ganderbal district, for which elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with PM's security team having taken over the venue of the event. Security personnel stand guard near the Z-Morh tunnel project site, in J&K. The tunnel is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Sonamarg Tunnel at around 11:45 on Monday and inaugurate it. PM Modi is also likely to deliver an address from there.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and the Army are part of the security apparatus for Monday's inauguration, officials cited in a news agency PTI report said, adding that extensive area domination exercises, searches and patrols were being conducted for the smooth conduct of the event.

The sharpshooters have been deployed at vulnerable points while aerial and technical surveillance, including through drones, is also being undertaken. The area is being monitored round-the-clock, the officials said.

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near Z-Morh Tunnel at Gagangeer some 82 kilometers from Srinagar on January 12, 2025. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

"Security has been tightened near the Z-Morh tunnel. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place and the PM's security team, comprising the SPG personnel, has taken over the venue," they added.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) is an agency of the Government of India that protects the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members.

The authorities closed the Srinagar-Leh national highway from Saturday to Monday citing "icy road conditions caused by inclement weather and to facilitate maintenance work by road maintenance agencies". However, the PTI report said it is widely perceived that the arterial road link between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been shut for the prime minister's visit.

Z-Morh tunnel

Built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the strategic 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel is expected to make the Ladakh region more accessible by road throughout the year.

The work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed last year, with its soft opening done in February 2024.

The tunnel is vital in terms of the defence needs of the country in the Ladakh region, close to China border, and also connecting the youngest Union Territory to the rest of the country.

Z-Morh tunnel features

The Z-Morh or Sonamarg tunnel is situated at an altitude of 8,650 feet and is 12-kilometre long.

It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km length, an egress tunnel and approach roads.

Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road tunnel equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.

It is expected to enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

The road to Sonamarg was rendered impassable during snowfall and severe winters due to the construction of the Z-morh tunnel in an avalanche-prone location. Because Sonamarg used to be closed during periods of severe snowfall, the tunnel is key to the region's tourism industry.

Along with the under-construction Zojila tunnel, the Z-Morh tunnel will ensure uninterrupted connectivity to Baltal and Ladakh regions for military traffic as well apart from civilians.

The tunnel is also expected to promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

'Engineering marvel'

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which oversees the project, has called the project an "engineering marvel" which is a game changer for the region.

Taking to microblogging platform X, NHIDCL said, “The Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir is a game-changer for the region, offering more than just a connection between Gagangir and Sonamarg. This engineering marvel is poised to unlock the full potential of the region's trade and tourism sectors.”

It said the tunnel is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that provide real-time updates and seamless connectivity for users.

Once the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, is completed, both the tunnels are expected to reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km per hour to 70 km per hour, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.