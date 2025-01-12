Z-Morh tunnel in J&K to boost Ladakh connectivity year-round | Key features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel on Monday. Located on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Jammu and Kashmir, this strategically significant project will play a crucial role in ensuring year-round road connectivity to the Ladakh region. The Z-Morh Tunnel is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (X/@OmarAbdullah)

Ahead of the inauguration, security forces have stepped up their operations in Kashmir. Authorities have intensified sanitisation and area domination exercises in the Ganderbal district. Increased security personnel deployment has been made in sensitive areas, and multiple checkpoints have been established at key intersections across districts to prevent the movement of anti-national elements.

Officials also mentioned that random checks and frisking of individuals and vehicles, including two-wheelers, have been ramped up, with additional patrolling in place. Sharpshooters have been stationed at critical points, while aerial and drone surveillance, along with technical monitoring, is being carried out to ensure constant vigilance in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round, potentially developing the town into a great ski destination.

All you need to know about Z-Morh tunnel

The Z-Morh Tunnel, constructed at the cost of ₹ 2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, spans 6.5 kilometres and will significantly improve road access to the Ladakh region year-round.

2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, spans 6.5 kilometres and will significantly improve road access to the Ladakh region year-round. Work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed in 2024. The tunnel had its soft opening in February 2024.

Strategically important for national defence, the tunnel also plays a crucial role in connecting Ladakh, the youngest Union Territory, with the rest of India.

At an altitude of 8,650 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road with a 7.5-meter-wide escape passage for emergencies.

The tunnel ensures smooth connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg, easing travel to Ladakh during the summer months.

Together with the ongoing Zojila tunnel project, the Z-Morh tunnel will provide uninterrupted connectivity to both the Baltal and Ladakh regions for civilian and military traffic.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which manages the project, has called it a transformative development for the region.

NHIDCL described the Sonamarg Tunnel as a breakthrough that goes beyond simply connecting Gagangir and Sonamarg, unlocking the region's full potential for trade and tourism.

Equipped with advanced technologies, the tunnel offers real-time updates and ensures seamless connectivity, setting a new benchmark for regional infrastructure and enhancing the travel experience.

Once completed, along with the Zojila Tunnel by 2028, the tunnels will reduce the travel distance from 49 kilometres to 43 kilometres and increase vehicle speeds from 30 km/h to 70 km/h, enhancing NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. This improved accessibility will support defence logistics, spur economic growth, and promote socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

