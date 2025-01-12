Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg’: PM Modi reacts to Omar Abdullah’s post ahead of Z-Morh tunnel inauguration

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sonmarg on January 13 at 11.45 am to visit the Z-Morh tunnel, followed by its inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he has been “eagerly awaiting” his visit to Sonmarg in Kashmir for the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel on Monday.

Aerial view of the area around the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday. (X-@OmarAbdullah)
Aerial view of the area around the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday. (X-@OmarAbdullah)

“I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Modi’s comments came in response to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's post on X, where he had visited Sonmarg earlier in the day to review preparations for the inauguration.

Omar inspected the tunnel tubes and spoke to the engineers and workers, thanking them for their efforts in completing the important project.

Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Ganderbal tunnel tomorrow, security beefed up

“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter, and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” Omar wrote in his post.

Modi will visit Sonamarg on January 13 at 11.45 am to visit the Z-Morh tunnel, followed by its inauguration and an address to the gathering.

The Z-Morh tunnel, set to open on January 13, will provide year-round connectivity between Kashmir and Sonamarg. The 6.5-kilometre tunnel, located on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district’s Gagangir sector, was built at a cost of 24 billion.

Due to heavy snowfall and severe winters, the road to Sonamarg became impassable, especially in avalanche-prone areas. The Z-Morh tunnel is crucial for maintaining year-round access, which is vital for the region's tourism industry.

Work on the tunnel began in 2012 by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with Tunnelways Limited awarded the project. However, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) later assumed control and reissued the project tender.

With ANI inputs

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On