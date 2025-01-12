‘Eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg’: PM Modi reacts to Omar Abdullah’s post ahead of Z-Morh tunnel inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he has been “eagerly awaiting” his visit to Sonmarg in Kashmir for the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel on Monday. Aerial view of the area around the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday. (X-@OmarAbdullah)

“I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Modi’s comments came in response to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's post on X, where he had visited Sonmarg earlier in the day to review preparations for the inauguration.

Omar inspected the tunnel tubes and spoke to the engineers and workers, thanking them for their efforts in completing the important project.

“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter, and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” Omar wrote in his post.

Modi will visit Sonamarg on January 13 at 11.45 am to visit the Z-Morh tunnel, followed by its inauguration and an address to the gathering.

The Z-Morh tunnel, set to open on January 13, will provide year-round connectivity between Kashmir and Sonamarg. The 6.5-kilometre tunnel, located on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district’s Gagangir sector, was built at a cost of ₹24 billion.

Due to heavy snowfall and severe winters, the road to Sonamarg became impassable, especially in avalanche-prone areas. The Z-Morh tunnel is crucial for maintaining year-round access, which is vital for the region's tourism industry.

Work on the tunnel began in 2012 by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with Tunnelways Limited awarded the project. However, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) later assumed control and reissued the project tender.

