PM Modi to inaugurate Ganderbal tunnel tomorrow, security beefed up

Security arrangements have been beefed up around the Z Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, ahead of the facility’s inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13, officials said on Saturday. Security personnel check vehicles in Ganderbal district on Saturday. (PTI)

Modi will address a public rally after the inauguration of the tunnel in Gagangir in Sonamarg area of the central Kashmir district, they said.

Security has also been strengthened in many areas of the Valley, including Srinagar city.

“Security has been tightened near the Z Morh tunnel. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place and the PM’s security team, comprising special protection group (SPG) personnel, has taken over the venue,” the officials said.

They said the venue is now off-limits to the public.

The opening of the 6.5-km Z Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Ladakh national highway (NH 1) will mark a significant milestone for the people.

The Srinagar-Ladakh highway, which has been closed for six months after completion of a longer tunne, Zojila -- around 20 km from Z Morh, will allow all-weather travel on this strategic road. Besides the economic aspects, these tunnels hold geo-strategic importance, especially for the army’s 14 Corps, based in Ladakh. The unit keeps vigil on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The work on the Zojila tunnel began in 2020 and the Z Morh’s construction began in 2013. The total integrated cost of the project was over ₹10,000 crore.

“These two tunnels are going to be a game changer, strategically and in economic terms. It’s going to strengthen our tourism and the country’s defence,” said Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, former legislator from Ganderbal.

The Z Morh tunnel is around 10 km ahead of the famous Sonamarg tourist resort. The tunnel, constructed at the cost of ₹2,700 crore, is equipped with intelligent traffic management system.

The work was completed in October last year, but the inauguration was delayed after a terror strike on the tunnel’s campsite left six workers dead.

Along with opening Sonamarg for winters, the tunnel will reduce travel time between Srinagar and Leh.

“This will boost tourism and give us economic empowerment,” said Tariq Ahmad, who runs a hotel in Sonamarg. “Earlier, we used to close our hotels in November and then open in May. Now, we have retained our staff and will keep the hotels open throughout the year,” he said.

National Conference (NC) spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that in 2013, the Union cabinet had cleared the proposal for construction of Z Morh Tunnel.

“If you look at the infrastructure development in J&K, it is NC that has shaped and executed the projects. Chief minister Omar Abdullah is committed to bolstering and augmenting the infrastructure needs of J&K,” he said.

Once completed, the length of the two-lane Zojila tunnel will be 14.15 km, the longest road tunnel in the country. It will connect Kashmir’s Ganderbal district with Drass in Ladakh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that the credit for these projects will go to Prime Minister Modi. “Under his governance, J&K is seeing completion of many big projects, which are significant for the people and the country,” he said.

Modi to meet workers

During the visit, Modi will meet the workers of Z Morh tunnel, who worked hard under harsh conditions to complete the project.

“The PM will meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat,” said a government spokesperson.

Omar reviews prep

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah visited Sonamarg on Saturday to review preparations ahead of the PM’s visit.

“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round, Sonamarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” Omar said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

Responding to Omar’s post, Modi said on X, “I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!”